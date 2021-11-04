Asus announced the ROG Phone 5s and ROG Phone 5s Pro devices back in August. The gaming smartphones mainly focus on gaming with their aesthetics and performance improvements compared to the ROG Phone 5. Asus today announced the new ROG Phone 5s Series will become available in Europe starting at €999, while the ROG Phone 5s Pro will retail from €1,099.

The ROG Phone 5s and Phone 5s Pro feature the latest and most powerful Qualcomm chipset, the Snapdragon 888+, which provides great performance improvements to enhance the gaming experience. The latency is only 24.0 ms on both models, thanks to the 360Hz touch sampling rate and 144Hz refresh rates. It provides slightly better performance when compared head to head to the Asus ROG Phone 5, the rest of the specifications are nearly identical to the two series.

The ROG Phone 5s and ROG Phone 5s Pro are also nearly identical. Both have a massive 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate, and both support HDR10+ and cap out at 1200 nits of peak brightness. The resolution of the displays are 1080 x 2448 and both devices run Android 11 with the ROG UI on top.

Both also feature a 64MP main camera, a 13MP ultrawide, and a 5MP macro sensor. There is a single 24MP f/2.5 sensor on the front to capture selfies or stream your gameplay to friends and on the internet. There are stereo speakers and a large 6,000 mAh battery. Both devices support 65W fast wired charging. Asus also promises 70% in just 30 minutes or a full charge in just 52 minutes.

The standard ROG Phone 5s will retail from €999 for the 12/512GB configuration, while the ROG Phone 5s Pro will go from €1,099 for the 16/512GB model, or €1,299 for the 18/512GB version. The devices are also available in the US and the UK, and will sell for a similar price.

