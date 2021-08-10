It’s only been four months since Asus announced the ROG Phone 5. And it wasn’t until late May this year that the phone was available to purchase here in the United States. Now, according to popular leaker Mukul Sharma, Asus might already be working on the smartphone’s successor — the Asus ROG Phone 5s.

Mukul Sharma shared an image on Twitter hinting about the phone’s launch. Though no official render or the device’s real-life photo has leaked — and that’s why we’re a little sketchy about this — the tipster shared an image containing some of the key specs of the ROG Phone 5s.

According to Sharma, who’s a pretty good track record when it comes to leaks, the Asus ROG Phone 5s will have only one major difference compared to its older brother. ROG Phone 5s will swap out the Snapdragon 888 chipset for Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 888 Plus.

Snapdragon 888 Plus is the latest flagship-level processor from Qualcomm. In addition to the (minor) CPU performance boost, as compared to Snapdragon 888, the 888 Plus features improved artificial intelligence and machine learning performance.

The rest of the specs, including 65W fast charging, 6,000 mAh battery, and the 144Hz OLED display, remain the same. Sharma has hinted that the smartphone will be launched in two variants: one with 16GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage, and the other one with 18GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage.

Asus, for a long, has maintained a lead in the gaming smartphone market. The company was the first one to introduce a smartphone dedicated to gamers — with a big fat battery, top-of-the-line specs, and a dedicated cooling system. With ROG Phone 5s, it seems that Asus wants the gamers to be in the loop and take advantage of the best components available in the market.

There’s no word on launch just yet. But, considering ROG Phone 5 is out of stock everywhere in the United States, the launch could be nearer than expected.