ASUS ROG Phone 5 seems to be all set to launch soon. The company has teased its arrival already. Plus, live hands-on images and Geekbench listing of the device with 8GB RAM have also surfaced online. Now, a 16GB RAM variant of the device has surfaced on the listing site. It scored more points than the model that was spotted earlier. In the single-core and multi-core tests of Geekbench, the handset scored 1125 and 3714, respectively.

-snapdragon 888

-android 11

-16GB Ram pic.twitter.com/1rYvtld8WF — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) February 9, 2021

For reference, ROG Phone 3 has the model number ASUS_I003D. Hence, ASUS_I005DA is expected to be the model number of the next gaming phone, which is likely to be called ROG Phone 5. Interestingly, companies like OnePlus have also skipped the number ‘4’ from their lineup. It is said that the number ‘4’ is considered a bad omen in some Asian countries. Therefore, we could be looking at ROG Phone 5 moniker.

The ROG Phone 5 is tipped to feature a 6.78-inch display and pack a 6,000mAh battery capacity (two 3,000mAh batteries). It will run Android 11. The device measures 172.834 x 77.252 x 10.29mm. Recently, the device was also spotted on TENAA that revealed images of the device. It suggests that the design of rear camera module hasn’t changed much on the ROG Phone 5 compared to its predecessor.

There are two front-firing stereo speakers. Plus, the selfie camera is situated alongside the top right corner. Moreover, the device is rumored to have a dot matrix display on the rear panel. It could be similar to what we saw on Asus’ ROG Lightning Armor Case for the ROG Phone 3, and the AnimeMatrix panel on the ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop.

As per the Geekbench listing, the ROG Phone 5 will be powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC. It will come in 8GB and 16GB RAM variants. Another rumorclaims that the next-gen ROG Phone could arrive with 60W or 65W charging speeds for its massive 6,000mAh battery.