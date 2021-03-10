ROG Phone 5 Ultimate

ASUS took the virtual stage today to launch the ROG Phone 5 series. The company introduced three gaming phones – ROG Phone 5, ROG Phone 5 Pro, and ROG Phone 5 Ultimate. The price for the ROG Phone 5 base variant starts at 799 euros for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model and goes up to 1,299 euros for the ROG Phone 5 Ultimate edition, which comes with massive 18 gigs of RAM and 512GB storage. This is more RAM than the RAM on my smartphone and laptop combined!

The ROG Phone 5 series features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 20.4:9 aspect ratio and a 144Hz refresh rate + 300Hz touch sampling rate. It provides 24.3ms of touch latency and the peak brightness is rated at 1200 nits. It has a contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1. The display lies under the protection of Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. There is also a Pixelworks i6 processor.

The gaming smartphone lineup is powered by Qualcomm’s latest and greatest Snapdragon 888 SoC, paired with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS3.1 storage. The ROG Phone 5 comes in two configurations of 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB. On the other hand, the Pro variant gets 16 gigs of RAM alongside 512GB storage, while the Ultimate edition packs a massive 18GB of RAM with the same storage. There is no microSD-card reader but you get NTFS support for external HDD.

Sensors onboard include Accelerator, E-Compass, Proximity, Ambient light sensor, in-display fingerprint sensor, Gyro, Ultrasonic sensors for AirTrigger 5 and grip press detection. On the optics front, you get three rear cameras – 64MP Sony IMX 686 + 13MO ultra-wide-angle lens and a 5MP macro camera. It can record up to 8K at 30 FPS and 4K at 60 FPS. On the front lies a 24MP selfie shooter.

What is gaming without great speakers? Hence, ASUS is providing “Audiophile-grade” ESS Sabre with HyperStream II QUAD DAC architecture and Time Domain Jitter Eliminator with built-in Class G SABRE Headphone amplifier. The phones come with Quad microphones with OZO Noise Reduction Technology. The Ultimate edition comes in gorgeous Storm White color with a matte finish while the Pro model gets a Phantom Black color in Glossy finish. In contrast, the ROG Phone 5 comes in both Phantom Black and Storm White color options but they have Glossy finishes.




