Asus ROG Phone 5

The Asus ROG Phone 5 leaks and rumors have been flooding the rumor mill in the past couple of weeks. Now, the company has gone ahead and confirmed the launch date of its next gaming phone. The device will be launched on March 10. The live hands-on images and Geekbench listing of the device with 8GB RAM have also surfaced online. It also leaked in a 16GB RAM variant. 

The Asus ROG Phone 5 launch information comes from a landing page, which also confirms the ‘ROG Phone 5’ moniker. It is now confirmed that the company will be skipping the number ‘4’ in its ROG Phone lineup. If you are in New York, the device will be launching at 6AM on March 9.

The ASUS ROG Phone 5 is tipped to feature a 6.78-inch display and pack a 6,000mAh battery capacity (two 3,000mAh batteries). It will run Android 11. The device measures 172.834 x 77.252 x 10.29mm. Recently, the device was also spotted on TENAA that revealed images of the device. It suggests that the design of the rear camera module hasn’t changed much on the ROG Phone 5 compared to its predecessor.

There are two front-firing stereo speakers. Plus, the selfie camera is situated alongside the top right corner. Moreover, the device is rumored to have a dot matrix display on the rear panel. It could be similar to what we saw on Asus’ ROG Lightning Armor Case for the ROG Phone 3, and the AnimeMatrix panel on the ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop

As per the Geekbench listing, the ASUS ROG Phone 5 will be powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC. It will come in 8GB and 16GB RAM variants. Another rumor claims that the next-gen ROG Phone could arrive with 60W or 65W charging speeds for its massive 6,000mAh battery.

I’ve been associated with the tech industry since 2014 when I built my first blog. I’ve worked with Digit, one of India’s largest tech publications. As of now, I’m working as a News Editor at Pocketnow, where I get paid to use and write about cutting-edge tech. You can reach out to me at [email protected]
