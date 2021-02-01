ASUS is prepping to launch its next gaming smartphone, the ROG Phone 5. The company has teased its arrival already. Plus, live hands-on images and Geekbench listing of the device have also surfaced online. Now, the smartphone has been spotted on MIIT and TENAA. The latter listing reveals the design of the smartphone with model number ASUS_I005DA, and some specifications. The same model number was also spotted on Geekbench 5.

For the unaware, ROG Phone 3 has the model number ASUS_I003D. Hence, ASUS_I005DA is expected to be the model number of the next gaming phone, which is likely to be called ROG Phone 5. Interestingly, companies like OnePlus have also skipped the number ‘4’ from their lineup. It is said that the number ‘4’ is considered a bad omen in some Asian countries. Therefore, we could be looking at ROG Phone 5 moniker.

According to the MIIT listing, the ROG Phone 5 will feature a 6.78-inch display and pack a 6,000mAh battery capacity (two 3,000mAh batteries). It will run Android 11. The device measures 172.834 x 77.252 x 10.29mm. Recently, the device was also spotted on TENAA that revealed images of the device. It suggests that the design of rear camera module hasn’t changed much on the ROG Phone 5 compared to its predecessor. There are two front-firing stereo speakers. Plus, the selfie camera is situated alongside the top right corner. Moreover, the device is rumored to have a dot matrix display on the rear panel. It could be similar to what we saw on Asus’ ROG Lightning Armor Case for the ROG Phone 3, and the AnimeMatrix panel on the ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop.

On Geekbench, the phone scored 1081 and 3584 points in single-core and multi-core tests respectively. It is powered by a Qualcomm chipset, which is codenamed Lahaina. This codename is associated with the latest and greatest Qualcomm processor, the Snapdragon 888. It is paired with 8GB of RAM and it is preloaded with Android 11 OS. Another rumor claims that the next-gen ROG Phone could arrive with 60W or 65W charging speeds for its massive 6,000mAh battery.