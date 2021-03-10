ASUS ROG Phone 5 White

ASUS ROG Phone 5 is all set to launch later today, March 10. However, the live hands-on images and Geekbench listing of the device with 8GB RAM have also surfaced online. Now, ahead of the official unveiling, the smartphone has been leaked in a new white color variant. The leak gives us a look at what to expect from a white ROG Phone 5.

Tipster Ishan Agarwal took to Twitter to reveal the new color option of the ASUS ROG Phone 5. The images showcase the upcoming phone in white color. It looks absolutely gorgeous as it flaunts the ROG logo in Blue and Cyan color. Further, the camera module seems to be similar to the ROG Phone 3.

The ASUS ROG Phone 5 is likely to come equipped with a 6.78-inch display. It could pack a 6,000mAh battery capacity (two 3,000mAh batteries). It is said to run Android 11 out of the box. The device measures 172.834 x 77.252 x 10.29mm. Recently, it was also spotted on TENAA that revealed its images. As per the leaked information, the design of the rear camera module hasn’t changed much on the ROG Phone 5 compared to its predecessor.

You will get two front-firing stereo speakers. Plus, the selfie camera is situated alongside the top right corner. Additionally, the device is rumored to have a dot matrix display on the rear panel, which might be similar to what we saw on Asus’ ROG Lightning Armor Case for the ROG Phone 3, and the AnimeMatrix panel on the ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop.

According to the Geekbench listing, the ROG Phone 5 will be powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC. It will come in 8GB and 16GB RAM variants. Moreover, it could arrive with support for 65W fast charging for the massive 6,000mAh battery.




I’ve been associated with the tech industry since 2014 when I built my first blog. I’ve worked with Digit, one of India’s largest tech publications. As of now, I’m working as a News Editor at Pocketnow, where I get paid to use and write about cutting-edge tech. You can reach out to me at [email protected]

You May Also Like
Moto G30
Moto G30 debuts as the cheapest 90Hz display phone in India, G10 Power tags along
The price starts at INR 9,999.
Pixel google fit heart respiration rate
Google Pixel phones can now measure heart and respiration rate using their cameras
The ability to measure heart and respiratory rate is currently exclusive to Pixel phones, but it will soon expand to other Android phones too.
Redmi K40
POCO F3 launch seems around the corner
It could be launched in April.