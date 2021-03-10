ASUS ROG Phone 5 is all set to launch later today, March 10. However, the live hands-on images and Geekbench listing of the device with 8GB RAM have also surfaced online. Now, ahead of the official unveiling, the smartphone has been leaked in a new white color variant. The leak gives us a look at what to expect from a white ROG Phone 5.

And here is the ASUS ROG Phone 5 White Color Variant! It looks much better IMO. Definitely my choice over the black. I hope this one is launching in India! #ASUS #ROGPhone5 #ASUSROGPhone5 https://t.co/5nEwHqEaBz pic.twitter.com/eIKJIuSEXf — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) March 9, 2021

Tipster Ishan Agarwal took to Twitter to reveal the new color option of the ASUS ROG Phone 5. The images showcase the upcoming phone in white color. It looks absolutely gorgeous as it flaunts the ROG logo in Blue and Cyan color. Further, the camera module seems to be similar to the ROG Phone 3.

The ASUS ROG Phone 5 is likely to come equipped with a 6.78-inch display. It could pack a 6,000mAh battery capacity (two 3,000mAh batteries). It is said to run Android 11 out of the box. The device measures 172.834 x 77.252 x 10.29mm. Recently, it was also spotted on TENAA that revealed its images. As per the leaked information, the design of the rear camera module hasn’t changed much on the ROG Phone 5 compared to its predecessor.

You will get two front-firing stereo speakers. Plus, the selfie camera is situated alongside the top right corner. Additionally, the device is rumored to have a dot matrix display on the rear panel, which might be similar to what we saw on Asus’ ROG Lightning Armor Case for the ROG Phone 3, and the AnimeMatrix panel on the ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop.

According to the Geekbench listing, the ROG Phone 5 will be powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC. It will come in 8GB and 16GB RAM variants. Moreover, it could arrive with support for 65W fast charging for the massive 6,000mAh battery.