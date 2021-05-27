asus Rog phone 5 title

ASUS is finally bringing its gaming-centric ROG Phone 5 smartphone to the US market, following its debut in March this year. The very-overpowered smartphone with some eye-catching RGB effects to go with its gaming appeal is now up for grabs from the official ASUS store priced at a cool $1,000.

This is the vanilla ROG Phone 5 model that we’re talking about here. The more powerful Pro and Ultimate variants with a slightly different design will be up for grabs later this year. However, even the base model that is now available to purchase has top-of-the-line specs, including a whopping 16 gigs of fast LPDDR5 RAM.

ROG phone 5 side

Coming to the internal hardware, ROG Phone 5 features a 6.68-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 300Hz touch sampling rate, and is protected by a layer of Gorilla Glass Victus on top. The HDR10+ certified panel offers a peak brightness of 1,200 nits and is flanked by thin bezels at the top and bottom, instead of going for a notch or hole-punch aesthetics.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 runs the show inside, ticking alongside 16 gigs of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The ROG Phone 5 supports dual-SIM (5G + 5G) connectivity and runs Android 11 on the software side. There are a ton of gaming-centric tweaks made to the UI such as a dedicated game enhancement app called Game Genie for controlling features like floating windows, haptics, sound effects, notification behavior, and a lot more.

ROG phone 5 colors

In the imaging department, you will find a 64MP primary camera that relies on the Sony IMX686 sensor. It sits alongside a 13MP ultra-wide angle snapper and a 5MP macro shooter. For selfies and video calls, the ROG Phone 5 offers a 24MP front camera.

The phone has dual-front firing stereo speakers and comes equipped with a large 6,000mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging. It also features capacitive Air Triggers that double as shoulder buttons while gaming. ASUS offers a host of accessories such as a cooler attachment and gamepad for the ROG Phone 5, but you’ll have to fork out extra cash for them.




I’ve been writing about consumer technology for over three years now, having worked with names such as NDTV and Beebom in the past. Aside from covering the latest news, I’ve reviewed my fair share of devices ranging from smartphones and laptops to smart home devices. I also have interviewed tech execs and appeared as a host in YouTube videos talking about the latest and greatest gadgets out there.

