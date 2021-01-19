In the past few days, we’ve come across multiple leaks regarding the next gaming-centric phone from Asus, tentatively called the ROG Phone 4. After a leaked live image emerged, a short hands-on video of the upcoming phone has surfaced online, likely giving us our first glimpse of the device ahead of its official debut. It is quite apparent that Asus is keeping the design of the rear panel in the same vein as its predecessor, but there is one major change – a secondary display.

The secondary display on Asus ROG Phone 4's rear panel is aligned diagonally

As you can see in the short video below, the secondary display on the ROG Phone 4’s rear panel has been stylistically designed in a diagonal alignment. The secondary display strip notably removes the RGB-lit logo from the back. At this point in time, we don’t have much detail on how the secondary display will actually be used. Interestingly, some leaks refer to the phone as ROG Phone 5, instead of the ROG Phone 4 moniker, since it succeeds the ROG Phone 3.

But if one were to take a wild guess, the secondary display on Asus ROG Phone 4 would come in handy to check the notifications, and for seeing the time and date without having to touch the phone. The leaked video also gives a quick look at what appears to be the customization screen for the secondary screen that will let users control what they see on the tiny display.

Three cameras at the back, a familiar design on the front

The leaked video again confirms that the ROG Phone 4 will retain the same gaming influenced aesthetics as its predecessor, and will rock three cameras at the back. Over at the front, we again see the same symmetrical bezel design approach as the Asus ROG Phone 3. Asus recently began teasing the arrival of its next gaming phone, and has hinted that it will break cover at some point in Q1 2021.

In other news, the Asus ROG Phone 4 has received the mandatory 3C certification (via SparrowNews) in China as well. As per the Chinese regulatory authority’s database, the phone will bring support for 65W charging. According to previous leaks, the ROG Phone 4 will come equipped with a large 6,000mAh battery, and that it will draw power from an overlocked version of the Snapdragon 888 SoC.