We have been hearing a lot of rumors regarding the ASUS ROG Phone 3 lately. Hence, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that the company has confirmed to launch its next gaming phone in July. However, the exact lauch date is not known yet. To recall, the previous gaming phone, ASUS ROG Phone 2 was made official on July 22.

ASUS took to Weibo to reveal the latest development. Recently, the device was spotted on China’s TENAA telecom authority, which revealed the specifications of the upcoming handset. It is tipped to feature a notch-less 6.59-inch AMOLED display with 1080 x 2340 pixels Full HD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

The gaming phone is reported to be powered by an overclocked Snapdragon 865 SoC, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM. It may come equipped with 256GB / 512GB of UFS 3.0 storage. It is said to sport a 64MP rear camera and 13MP selfie shooter.

Further, it could come with dual front-facing speakers with dual smart amplifier, FM Radio, Hi-Res audio, DTS Headphone:X 7.1 virtual surround sound for headphone, and quad mics with noise-cancellation. Further, the ASUS phone will pack a 6,000mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging.

