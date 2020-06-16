ASUS ROG Phone II Ultimate Edition

ASUS ROG Phone 3 has been spotted on the database of China’s TENAA telecom authority. It reveals several specifications of the device. The smartphone has also been benchmarked on AnTuTu.

As per the listing, the ASUS ROG Phone 3 will feature a notch-less 6.59-inch AMOLED display with 1080 x 2340 pixels Full HD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It will be powered by an overclocked Snapdragon 865 SoC, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM. It may come equipped with 256GB / 512GB of UFS 3.0 storage.

The smartphone is said to sport a 64MP rear camera and 13MP selfie shooter. It is tipped to come with dual front-facing speakers with dual smart amplifier, FM Radio, Hi-Res audio, DTS Headphone:X 7.1 virtual surround sound for headphone, and quad mics with noise-cancellation. Further, the ASUS ROG Phone 3 will pack a 6,000mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging.

Source: TENAA / Weibo

