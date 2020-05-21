ASUS ROG Phone II
Asus hasn’t announced its 2020 gaming phone yet. However, the device could be closer to launch than expected. The Asus ROG Phone 3 has been spotted on Geekbench and Wi-Fi Alliance.

It scored 902 and 3074 in single-core and multi-core tests on Geekbench 5. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, paired with 8GB RAM. It runs Android 10. It carries the number I003DD, which is quite similar to the ROG Phone 2‘s I001D.

As for the WiFi Alliance listing, it reveals that the device features Qualcomm’s QCA6390 chipset, 2×2 dual-band Wi-Fi a/b/g/n/ac/ax, Wi-Fi Direct, and Miracast support.

The ROG Phone 3 could be launched in the second half of 2020.

Via: MySmartPrice

