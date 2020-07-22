ASUS ROG Phone 3
We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

ASUS is all set to launch its next gaming phone, the ROG Phone 3 in India today. It will be launched at a livestream online. The event starts at 8:15 PM IST (10:45 AM ET). You can watch the ASUS ROG Phone 3 launch livestream below:

Ahead of the launch, a press render of the device has leaked online. It is  seen featuring a notch-less display. It has thick top and bottom bezels to house the dual front-firing speakers. The right edge consists of a pair of buttons Further, a USB-C port can be seen on its left edge. Unlike its predecessor, the ROG Phone 3 has a triple rear camera setup. There is also a centrally positioned LED-lit logo.

Moreover, specifications of the device have also been tipped. It was recently spotted on China’s TENAA telecom authority, which revealed its specifications. It is tipped to feature a notch-less 6.59-inch AMOLED display with 1080 x 2340 pixels Full HD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Moreover, the ASUS phone will pack a 6,000mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging.

You May Also Like
Galaxy Note 20
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra could come with dynamic refresh rate switching between 60Hz and 120Hz
It would help users to automatically switch between 60Hz and 120Hz depending on usage and the situation.
The Microsoft Surface Laptop 3, Samsung tablets and more on sale today
Today’s deals come from Amazon, where we find the latest Microsoft Surface Laptop 3, Samsung Galaxy tablets and more on sale
Samsung Galaxy Fold 2
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 leak reveals a 120Hz display and improved camera hardware
The upcoming Samsung foldable device will reportedly come equipped with a 12MP primary camera, a 12MP ultra-wide angle camera, and a 64MP telephoto camera.