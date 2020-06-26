The ASUS ROG Phone 3 launch is just around the corner. It will be launched in July. Ahead of the official unveiling, the device has been spotted on Bluetooth SIG authority. It has approved I003D and I003DD models of the ROG Phone 3. Further, the listing confirms support for Bluetooth 5.1 and Bluetooth 5.2 on the device.

The upcoming gaming phone was recently spotted on China’s TENAA telecom authority, which revealed its specifications. It is tipped to feature a notch-less 6.59-inch AMOLED display with 1080 x 2340 pixels Full HD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

Further, the ROG Phone 3 could come with dual front-facing speakers with dual smart amplifier, FM Radio, Hi-Res audio, DTS Headphone:X 7.1 virtual surround sound for headphones, and quad mics with noise-cancellation. Moreover, the ASUS phone will pack a 6,000mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging.

