ASUS ROG Phone 3 was launched in India way back in July. It was made available in two storage variants of 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. Now, the company is introducing a third model of ROG Phone 3. The new variant comes equipped with 12GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

It is priced at INR 52,999 (~$723). Further, it will be up for grabs from October 16 through Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale. As for now, the existing 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variants are priced at Rs 49,999 (~$682) and Rs 57,999 (~$792), respectively.

The ROG Phone 3 features a 6.59-inch FHD+ HDR10+ AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 270Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865+ SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It sports a main snapper uses a 64MP (Sony IMX686 sensor), assisted by a 13MP ultra-wide-angle camera and a 5MP camera, while selfie and video call duties will be handled by a 24MP macro camera. The rear camera can shoot 8K video, while 4K video at 60fps is supported by both the front and rear cameras.

It packs a 6,000mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging and the QC 4.0 standard. The new GameCool 3 thermal hardware employs a 6x larger heat sink, a redesigned Copper 3D vapor chamber, and a larger graphite film for more efficient heat dissipation. Another area where ROG Phone 3 improves is the capacitive AirTrigger 3 shoulder buttons, which now support sliding and swiping.

Asus has retained the proprietary side-mounted port for charging the phone and attaching the new accessories that include the ROG Kunai 3 gamepad, TwinView Dock 3, Mobile Desktop Dock 2, the ROG Clip, and a redesigned Lighting Armor case.