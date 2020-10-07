ROG Phone 3

ASUS ROG Phone 3 was launched in India way back in July. It was made available in two storage variants of 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage, and the company announced the third variant with 12GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage recently. Now, the phone has been announced in the US. It is coming in two storage configurations:

  • ASUS ROG Phone 12GB + 512GB – $1,000
  • ASUS ROG Phone 16GB + 512GB – $1,100

The ROG Phone 3 features a 6.59-inch FHD+ HDR10+ AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 270Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865+ SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It sports a main snapper uses a 64MP (Sony IMX686 sensor), assisted by a 13MP ultra-wide-angle camera and a 5MP camera, while selfie and video call duties will be handled by a 24MP macro camera. The rear camera can shoot 8K video, while 4K video at 60fps is supported by both the front and rear cameras.

It packs a 6,000mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging and the QC 4.0 standard. The new GameCool 3 thermal hardware employs a 6x larger heat sink, a redesigned Copper 3D vapor chamber, and a larger graphite film for more efficient heat dissipation. Another area where ROG Phone 3 improves is the capacitive AirTrigger 3 shoulder buttons, which now support sliding and swiping.

Asus has retained the proprietary side-mounted port for charging the phone and attaching the new accessories that include the ROG Kunai 3 gamepad, TwinView Dock 3, Mobile Desktop Dock 2, the ROG Clip, and a redesigned Lighting Armor case.

