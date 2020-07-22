ASUS has today launched the its latest gaming smartphone – the ROG Phone 3. It packs a 6.59-inch FHD+ HDR10+ AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 270Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by Qualcomm’s brand new Snapdragon 865+ SoC paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

A major improvement comes in the camera department. The main snapper uses a 64MP (Sony IMX686 sensor), assisted by a 13MP ultra-wide-angle camera and a 5MP camera, while selfie and video call duties will be handled by a 24MP macro camera. The rear camera can shoot 8K video, while 4K video at 60fps is supported by both the front and rear cameras.

ASUS has fitted the ROG Phone with a 6,000mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging and the QC 4.0 standard. The new GameCool 3 thermal hardware employs a 6x larger heat sink, a redesigned Copper 3D vapor chamber, and a larger graphite film for more efficient heat dissipation. Another area where ROG Phone 3 improves is the capacitive AirTrigger 3 shoulder buttons, which now support sliding and swiping.

Also, each button can now be decided into two distinct areas, which means you now get four shoulder buttons for a more immersive gaming experience. Asus has retained the proprietary side-mounted port for charging the phone and attaching the new accessories that include the ROG Kunai 3 gamepad, TwinView Dock 3, Mobile Desktop Dock 2, the ROG Clip, and a redesigned Lighting Armor case.

The ROG Phone 3 is priced starting at 799 Euros for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The 12GB + 512GB model costs 999 Euros. On the other hand, the 16GB + 512GB version will cost 1,099 Euros.