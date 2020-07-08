Snapdragon 865 Plus

Earlier today, Qualcomm confirmed the launch of ASUS ROG Phone 3 and Lenovo Legion gaming phone in its Snapdragon 865 Plus 5G SoC launch post. Now, both the companies have gone ahead and confirmed the launch of their respective products. To recall, ASUS had already confirmed on July 1 that it will be launching the ROG Phone 3 on July 22. Now it has started sending out invites for the event.

A dedicated microsite for the ASUS ROG Phone 3 India launch has gone live on Flipkart and the teaser image reads “ROG Phone 3, Rule Them All”. The launch event will be virtual and take place on July 22 at 8:15 PM IST in India. As for Lenovo, the company took to Weibo to announce the launch date of its Legion gaming phone.

Both the gaming phones will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset. The Legion gaming phone is already confirmed dual 45W ports (90W) for fast charging support, newly designed heat dissipation architecture, 14 temperature sensors, dual X-axis linear motors, additional USB Type-C port on the side useful when gaming.

