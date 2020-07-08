Snapdragon 865 Plus

Earlier today, Qualcomm confirmed the launch of ASUS ROG Phone 3 and Lenovo Legion gaming phone in its Snapdragon 865 Plus 5G SoC launch post. Now, both the companies have gone ahead and confirmed the launch of their respective products. To recall, ASUS had already confirmed on July 1 that it will be launching the ROG Phone 3 on July 22. Now it has started sending out invites for the event.

A dedicated microsite for the ASUS ROG Phone 3 India launch has gone live on Flipkart and the teaser image reads “ROG Phone 3, Rule Them All”. The launch event will be virtual and take place on July 22 at 8:15 PM IST in India. As for Lenovo, the company took to Weibo to announce the launch date of its Legion gaming phone.

Both the gaming phones will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset. The Legion gaming phone is already confirmed dual 45W ports (90W) for fast charging support, newly designed heat dissipation architecture, 14 temperature sensors, dual X-axis linear motors, additional USB Type-C port on the side useful when gaming.

You May Also Like
OnePlus 8 Pro review
OnePlus 8 Pro goes on sale in India today at 12 noon via Amazon and Oneplus.in
Sale offers include a Rs 3,000 instant discount on SBI cards and EMI transactions.
Realme C11 appears in an unboxing video ahead of its launch on June 30
The main attraction, however, is the squarish camera module that houses two lenses and an LED flash, a design we are yet to see on a Realme phone so far.
Redmi 9A Redmi 9C
Redmi 9A and Redmi 9C are launching on June 30
The two phones are rumored to feature a 6.53-inch IPS LCD display with HD+ resolution.