ASUS ROG Phone 2 will have 120Hz display. Will it be AMOLED?

The OnePlus 7 Pro, and its 90Hz refresh rate display, among other things, impressed everyone who touched it with the fluidity of on-screen operation. Some manufacturers are taking that one step further, granted, for phones designed specifically with games and gamers in mind. One such device is the upcoming ASUS ROG Phone 2, which is expected to arrive in the third quarter of this year.

A recent Weibo post by the company’s official account teases a 120Hz refresh rate display for the ASUS ROG Phone 2. Tencent’s Under One Person title is also mentioned as the first game to natively support this insane refresh rate. The ASUS ROG Phone 2 will not be the first one to support a 120Hz refresh rate display, as both the Razer Phone and Razer Phone 2 have an LCD display that matches the number.

Where the ROG Phone 2 could become the first, however, is if it will feature an AMOLED display, like its predecessor. That would make it the first phone with a 120Hz refresh rate AMOLED panel, as the Razer devices feature an LCD screen, and the OnePlus 7 Pro “only” supports 90Hz.