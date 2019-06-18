ASUS ROG Phone 2 coming June 23, report claims

The ASUS ROG Phone 2, follow-up to last year’s original ROG Phone (image above) announced in June 2018, will have a 120Hz refresh rate display, according to teasers posted by the company. Rumors suggested a third quarter launch, but a recent report from Taiwan suggests that ASUS will unveil the ROG Phone 2 on June 23, meaning this Sunday.

It also mentions two versions of the phone, with the base model starting at CNY4,399 which translates to roughly $635. While no details were made public about the specs of the upcoming device, aside from the refresh rate on its AMOLED panel, reports talk about a Snapdragon 855 processor, paired with a rather large amount of RAM at 12GB. If the report is accurate, we should find out all the details this Sunday.