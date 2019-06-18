Android

ASUS ROG Phone 2 coming June 23, report claims

Contents

The ASUS ROG Phone 2, follow-up to last year’s original ROG Phone (image above) announced in June 2018, will have a 120Hz refresh rate display, according to teasers posted by the company. Rumors suggested a third quarter launch, but a recent report from Taiwan suggests that ASUS will unveil the ROG Phone 2 on June 23, meaning this Sunday.

It also mentions two versions of the phone, with the base model starting at CNY4,399 which translates to roughly $635. While no details were made public about the specs of the upcoming device, aside from the refresh rate on its AMOLED panel, reports talk about a Snapdragon 855 processor, paired with a rather large amount of RAM at 12GB. If the report is accurate, we should find out all the details this Sunday.

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Source
DigiTimes
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Android, Asus, News, ROG Phone 2
, , ,
About The Author
Anton D. Nagy
Anton is the Editor-in-Chief of Pocketnow. As publication leader, he aims to bring Pocketnow even closer to you. His vision is mainly focused on, and oriented towards, the audience. Anton’s ambition, adopted by the entire team, is to transform Pocketnow into a reference media outlet.