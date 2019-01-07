ASUS ROG Mothership puts the Surface Pro to shame

Gaming is still a huge thing, and hardware manufacturers know this. The form factors for powerful gaming computers have changed little over the years, but ASUS is taking it to a new level. At CES 2019, ASUS introduced the ASUS ROG Mothership, which is like a gamer’s Surface Pro. With a detachable keyboard and a kickstand on the back, it is pretty much a form factor that can suit many needs (and gamer backpacks).

With a 17.3-inch FHD display with a refresh of 144Hz, it incorporates the GeForce RTX 2080 graphics module with 8GB of dedicated memory. Powering everything is an Intel Core i9-8950HK CPU that’s overclockable to 4.8GHz out of the box, and up to 64GB of RAM, for all your gaming needs. Blasting the sound from four 4 watt speakers, it has everything you’d expect from a beast like this, including the magnetic keyboard which can be detached. Did we mention the “vents at the top corners, eight heat pipes linked directly to the CPU, and four heatsinks lined with 375 ultra-thin copper fins”?

It also features individually backlit keys for the keyboard, as well as LED lighting below the screen and in the kickstand, you know, for the wow-factor. Pricing and availability is not yet known for the ASUS ROG Mothership