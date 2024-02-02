We have spotted a couple of interesting deals on some of the most popular handheld gaming consoles around, as you can now score interesting savings on both configurations of the ASUS ROG Ally and a very rare discount applied to the latest iteration of Nintendo’s Switch with an OLED display. The best savings arrive with the ROG Ally, which now starts at $400 thanks to a $200 discount.

ASUS ROG Ally $400 $600 Save $200 The ASUS ROG Ally provides a similar experience to the Steam Deck, supporting AAA games. It comes with a 120Hz display, lightweight design, and great controls. It's powered by the AMD Zen 4-based chip, capable of running games at up to 1080p@60fps. $400 at Best Buy

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

Best Buy’s latest offers will get you a new ASUS ROG Ally for as low as $400, thanks to a nice and still attractive $200 discount. This will get you the base model with 512GB storage space, AMD’s Ryzen Z1 Processor, a 7-inch FHD display with 120Hz refresh rates, 16GB RAM, and more cool features that will let you run the best and latest games on the market without an issue.

You will also find the more potent version with the AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme Processor receiving a $100 discount, leaving it up for grabs for $600. This model includes the same display size, storage capacity, and more, so the extra money will only get you a faster handheld gaming experience.

Other excellent gaming deals to consider

If you’re a Nintendo fan, you might want to head over to Dell.com, where you will find the Nintendo Switch OLED selling for $350. Initially, you won’t receive any savings, but Dell will send you a $50 Dell Promo eGift Card by email with your purchase. You will also receive 1,050 Dell Reward Points, which is also great if you like to buy your stuff directly from Dell.

You might also want to add a new SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Multi-System Gaming Headset to your setup, as this will help you enjoy all your favorite games without bothering the people around you. This powerful headset is compatible with the latest iterations of the Sony PlayStation, the Nintendo Switch, your PC, and more. The best part is that it will only cost you $204, thanks to the latest $46 discount.