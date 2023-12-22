We start today’s offers at Best Buy, where one of the best handheld gaming consoles has become even more attractive thanks to a recent price drop, as you can now pick one up for just $400.

ASUS ROG Ally $400 $600 Save $200 The ASUS ROG Ally provides a similar experience to the Steam Deck, supporting AAA games. It comes with a 120Hz display, lightweight design, and great controls. It's powered by the AMD Zen 4-based chip, capable of running games at up to 1080p@60fps. $400 at Best Buy

The ASUS ROG Ally is one of the best alternatives you can get if you’re looking to get top-notch gaming performance on the go, as it includes fast and responsive interaction, navigation, and load times. All of your favorite games will look perfect in a 7-inch FHD display with 120Hz refresh rates, and they will deliver optimal performance thanks to the AMD Ryzen Z1 Processor, 512GB storage space, 16GB RAM, and AMD Radeon RDNA 3 Architecture-based Graphics, as this handheld gaming console is a very portable gaming laptop with tons of power under the hood.

However, gamers always want more power, better graphics, and the best gaming experience. If that’s your situation, then you might also want to spend a bit more to get a new ASUS ROG Ally with the AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme Processor, which is also on sale and is now going for $600 with a $100 discount. This basically shares the same specs with the more affordable alternative, but you will definitely be able to tell the difference between both models, as the AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme Processor makes a huge difference in loading times and performance.

If you’re interested in other options, you can check out the Logitech G CLOUD Gaming Handheld Console, now going for $300 with $50 in instant savings, or check out the AYANEO Air PRO, now selling for $770 with a 23 percent discount that will get you more than $200 in instant savings.