ASUS’ upcoming flagship duo – the ZenFone 7 and ZenFone 7 Pro – were recently spotted on Taiwan’s National Communications Commission (NCC) as well as TUV Rheinland websites. Now, leaked kernel source code has revealed a piece of startling information – ASUS might use a different chipset inside the ZenFone 7 and ZenFone 7 Pro.

As per the code that was accessed by the folks over at GSMArena, two different sets of core clock speeds were spotted – 2.84 GHz and 3.09 GHz – for different ZenFone 7 models. Now, the former is the peak clock speed of the vanilla Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset, while the latter is associated with the freshly launched Snapdragon 865+ SoC.

It appears that Asus is looking to truly differentiate between the two upcoming ZenFone 7 models by equipping them with a different chipset that varies in terms of their processing power. As per a previous report, the ZenFone 7 line-up will break cover later this month, but so far, an official launch confirmation is yet to arrive from the company itself.