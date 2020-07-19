ASUS ZenFone 6 Edition 30
ASUS ZenFone 6 (Image only for representation)
We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

ASUS’ upcoming flagship duo – the ZenFone 7 and ZenFone 7 Pro – were recently spotted on Taiwan’s National Communications Commission (NCC) as well as TUV Rheinland websites. Now, leaked kernel source code has revealed a piece of startling information – ASUS might use a different chipset inside the ZenFone 7 and ZenFone 7 Pro.

As per the code that was accessed by the folks over at GSMArena, two different sets of core clock speeds were spotted – 2.84 GHz and 3.09 GHz – for different ZenFone 7 models. Now, the former is the peak clock speed of the vanilla Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset, while the latter is associated with the freshly launched Snapdragon 865+ SoC.

It appears that Asus is looking to truly differentiate between the two upcoming ZenFone 7 models by equipping them with a different chipset that varies in terms of their processing power. As per a previous report, the ZenFone 7 line-up will break cover later this month, but so far, an official launch confirmation is yet to arrive from the company itself.

You May Also Like
POCO M2 Pro
POCO M2 Pro launched in India, price starts at Rs 13,999
The POCO M2 Pro price in India starts at Rs 13,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant.
Moto G8 Power Lite
Moto G8 Power Lite price in India hiked by Rs 500. Now available for Rs 9,499
The new price is reflecting on Flipkart,
MOTO G 5G Plus
Moto G 5G Plus launched in Europe for €349
It will be available from July 8 across Europe in two variants