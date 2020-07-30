ASUS has launched four new laptops in India. The Taiwanese company has launched new notebooks in the ZenBook and VivoBook family: the ZenBook 13/14 (UX325/UX425), the VivoBookS S14 (S433) and the VivoBook Ultra K14 (K413).

The new ASUS laptops are powered by up to 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor with up to 16 GB RAM, and Intel Iris Plus graphics. The offerings start at Rs 39,990 with Vivobook Ultra K14. All the details about the four laptops are mentioned in tables below.

ASUS Zenbook 13/14 specifications

ZenBook 13 UX325 ZenBook 14 UX425 CPU Intel Core i7-1065G7 processor Intel Core i5-1035G1 processor Display options 13.3” LED-backlit FHD (1920×1080) IPS 300 nits panel, 100% sRGB2.9 mm-thin bezel with 88% screen-to-body ratio 14” LED-backlit FHD (1920×1080) IPS

300 nits panel, 100% sRGB2.5 mm-thin bezel with 90% screen-to-body ratio Operating system Windows 10 HomePre Loaded Microsoft Office Home and Student 2019 Graphics Intel Iris Plus GraphicsIntel UHD Graphics Main memory Up to 16GB 3200MHz LPDDR4X onboard Storage Up to 1TB PCIe 3.0 x2 NVMe SSD Connectivity Wi-Fi 6 + Bluetooth 5.0 Camera HD infrared (IR) webcam (supports Windows Hello) I/O ports 2 x Thunderbolt 3 USB-C with full range (5V~20V) of charging1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A1 x standard HDMI 2.0b1 x MicroSD Reader Touchpad NumberPad 2.0 Audio Certified by Harman KardonASUS SonicMaster stereo audio system with surround-sound; smart amplifier for maximum audio performanceArray microphone with Cortana voice-recognition support Battery 67Wh lithium-polymer battery up to 22 hours battery life AC adapter 65W type C power adapterOutput: 19V DC, 3.42AInput: 100-240V AC, 50/60Hz universal Dimensions 304.2 x 203 x 13.9mm 319 x 208 x 13.9mm Weight Approx. from 1.07kg Approx. from 1.13kg

VivoBookS S14 (S433) specifications

VivoBookS S14 (S433) Processor Intel Core i7-10510U 1.8 GHz quad‑core with Turbo Boost (up to 4.9 GHz) and 8 MB cacheIntel Core i5-10210U processor 1.6 GHz quad‑core with Turbo Boost (up to 4.2 GHz) and 6 MB cache Operating system Windows 10 HomePre Loaded Microsoft Office Home and Student 2019 Display 14″ LED‑backlit FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS panel with 16:9 aspect ratioThree‑sided NanoEdge display with 85% screen‑to‑body ratio178° wide‑view technology Graphics NVIDIA GeForce MX250 with 2 GB GDDR5 VRAM Memory 8 GB 2666MHz DDR4 RAM Storage 512GB PCIe 3.0 M.2 SSD (Upgradable up to 1 TB) Wireless 802.11ax Intel WiFi 6 (Gig+)Bluetooth 5.0 Connectivity 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A 2 x USB 2.0 Type-A1 x HDMI 1.41 x Combo audio jack1 x SD card reader Keyboard and touchpad Full‑size backlit keyboard with 1.4 mm key travelTouchpad with fingerprint Audio Array microphone with Cortana voice recognitionCertified by Harman Kardon Software ASUS SplendidASUS Tru2Life VideoASUS AudioWizard Battery 50 Wh 3-cell lithium-polymer battery Colors Gaia Green / Resolute Red / Dreamy White / Indie Black Size 324.9 x 213.5 x 15.9 mm Weight 1.4 kg

ASUS VivoBook Ultra K14 Specifications:

Processor Intel Core i5-10210U

Intel Core i3-10110U Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 620 Operating system Windows 10 HomePre Loaded Microsoft Office Home and Student 2019 Display 14″ Full-HD LED-backlit display with 45% NTSC coverage Camera HD webcam Memory Up to 8 GB 2666MHz DDR4 RAM Storage Up to 512 GB M.2 NVME PCIe X2 SSD Wireless Dual-band WiFi 5 (802.11ac) + Bluetooth 4.2Dual-band WiFi 6 (802.11ax) + Bluetooth 5.0 Connectivity 1 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A 1 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C2 x USB 2.01 x HDMI 1.41 x Audio Jack Combo1 x Micro SD Card reader Audio formats Array microphone with Cortana voice recognition, Certified by Harman Kardon Battery 42 Wh Li-prismatic battery (3-cells) Colors Hearty Gold, Transparent Silver, Indie Black (metal lid) Size 324.9 x 215 x 17.9 mm Weight 1.4 kg

Price and availability