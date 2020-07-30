ASUS
ASUS has launched four new laptops in India. The Taiwanese company has launched new notebooks in the ZenBook and VivoBook family: the ZenBook 13/14 (UX325/UX425), the VivoBookS S14 (S433) and the VivoBook Ultra K14 (K413).

The new ASUS laptops are powered by up to 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor with up to 16 GB RAM, and Intel Iris Plus graphics. The offerings start at Rs 39,990 with Vivobook Ultra K14. All the details about the four laptops are mentioned in tables below.

ASUS Zenbook 13/14 specifications

ZenBook 13 UX325 ZenBook 14 UX425
CPUIntel Core i7-1065G7 processor Intel Core i5-1035G1 processor
Display options13.3” LED-backlit FHD (1920×1080) IPS 300 nits panel, 100% sRGB2.9 mm-thin bezel with 88% screen-to-body ratio14” LED-backlit FHD (1920×1080) IPS
300 nits panel, 100% sRGB2.5 mm-thin bezel with 90% screen-to-body ratio
Operating systemWindows 10 HomePre Loaded Microsoft Office Home and Student 2019
GraphicsIntel Iris Plus GraphicsIntel UHD Graphics
Main memoryUp to 16GB 3200MHz LPDDR4X onboard
StorageUp to 1TB PCIe 3.0 x2 NVMe SSD
ConnectivityWi-Fi 6 + Bluetooth 5.0
CameraHD infrared (IR) webcam (supports Windows Hello)
I/O ports2 x Thunderbolt 3 USB-C with full range (5V~20V) of charging1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A1 x standard HDMI 2.0b1 x MicroSD Reader
TouchpadNumberPad 2.0
AudioCertified by Harman KardonASUS SonicMaster stereo audio system with surround-sound; smart amplifier for maximum audio performanceArray microphone with Cortana voice-recognition support
Battery67Wh lithium-polymer battery up to 22 hours battery life
AC adapter65W type C power adapterOutput: 19V DC, 3.42AInput: 100-240V AC, 50/60Hz universal
Dimensions304.2 x 203 x 13.9mm319 x 208 x 13.9mm
WeightApprox. from 1.07kgApprox. from 1.13kg

VivoBookS S14 (S433) specifications

 VivoBookS S14 (S433)
ProcessorIntel Core i7-10510U 1.8 GHz quad‑core with Turbo Boost (up to 4.9 GHz) and 8 MB cacheIntel Core i5-10210U processor 1.6 GHz quad‑core with Turbo Boost (up to 4.2 GHz) and 6 MB cache 
Operating systemWindows 10 HomePre Loaded Microsoft Office Home and Student 2019 
Display14″ LED‑backlit FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS panel with 16:9 aspect ratioThree‑sided NanoEdge display with 85% screen‑to‑body ratio178° wide‑view technology 
GraphicsNVIDIA GeForce MX250 with 2 GB GDDR5 VRAM 
Memory8 GB 2666MHz DDR4 RAM 
Storage512GB PCIe 3.0 M.2 SSD (Upgradable up to 1 TB) 
Wireless802.11ax Intel WiFi 6 (Gig+)Bluetooth 5.0 
Connectivity1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A                            2 x USB 2.0 Type-A1 x HDMI 1.41 x Combo audio jack1 x SD card reader 
Keyboard and touchpadFull‑size backlit keyboard with 1.4 mm key travelTouchpad with fingerprint 
AudioArray microphone with Cortana voice recognitionCertified by Harman Kardon 
SoftwareASUS SplendidASUS Tru2Life VideoASUS AudioWizard 
Battery50 Wh 3-cell lithium-polymer battery 
ColorsGaia Green / Resolute Red / Dreamy White / Indie Black 
Size324.9 x 213.5 x 15.9 mm 
Weight1.4 kg

ASUS VivoBook Ultra K14 Specifications:

ProcessorIntel Core i5-10210U
Intel Core i3-10110U		 
GraphicsIntel UHD Graphics 620 
Operating systemWindows 10 HomePre Loaded Microsoft Office Home and Student 2019 
Display14″ Full-HD LED-backlit display with 45% NTSC coverage 
CameraHD webcam 
MemoryUp to 8 GB 2666MHz DDR4 RAM 
StorageUp to 512 GB M.2 NVME PCIe X2 SSD 
WirelessDual-band WiFi 5 (802.11ac) + Bluetooth 4.2Dual-band WiFi 6 (802.11ax) + Bluetooth 5.0 
Connectivity1 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A 1 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C2 x USB 2.01 x HDMI 1.41 x Audio Jack Combo1 x Micro SD Card reader 
Audio formatsArray microphone with Cortana voice recognition, Certified by Harman Kardon 
Battery42 Wh Li-prismatic battery (3-cells) 
ColorsHearty Gold, Transparent Silver, Indie Black (metal lid) 
Size324.9 x 215 x 17.9 mm 
Weight1.4 kg

Price and availability

Model NameStarting PriceAvailability from 30th July onwards
Zenbook 13UX325 79,990Amazon/Flipkart/Offline Channels
Zenbook 14UX425 79,990 Amazon/Flipkart/Offline Channels
VivobookS S14S43367,990 Offline Channels/LFR
Vivobook Ultra K14K41339,990Amazon/Offline Channels
