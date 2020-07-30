ASUS has launched four new laptops in India. The Taiwanese company has launched new notebooks in the ZenBook and VivoBook family: the ZenBook 13/14 (UX325/UX425), the VivoBookS S14 (S433) and the VivoBook Ultra K14 (K413).
The new ASUS laptops are powered by up to 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor with up to 16 GB RAM, and Intel Iris Plus graphics. The offerings start at Rs 39,990 with Vivobook Ultra K14. All the details about the four laptops are mentioned in tables below.
ASUS Zenbook 13/14 specifications
|ZenBook 13 UX325 ZenBook 14 UX425
|CPU
|Intel Core i7-1065G7 processor Intel Core i5-1035G1 processor
|Display options
|13.3” LED-backlit FHD (1920×1080) IPS 300 nits panel, 100% sRGB2.9 mm-thin bezel with 88% screen-to-body ratio
|14” LED-backlit FHD (1920×1080) IPS
300 nits panel, 100% sRGB2.5 mm-thin bezel with 90% screen-to-body ratio
|Operating system
|Windows 10 HomePre Loaded Microsoft Office Home and Student 2019
|Graphics
|Intel Iris Plus GraphicsIntel UHD Graphics
|Main memory
|Up to 16GB 3200MHz LPDDR4X onboard
|Storage
|Up to 1TB PCIe 3.0 x2 NVMe SSD
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 6 + Bluetooth 5.0
|Camera
|HD infrared (IR) webcam (supports Windows Hello)
|I/O ports
|2 x Thunderbolt 3 USB-C with full range (5V~20V) of charging1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A1 x standard HDMI 2.0b1 x MicroSD Reader
|Touchpad
|NumberPad 2.0
|Audio
|Certified by Harman KardonASUS SonicMaster stereo audio system with surround-sound; smart amplifier for maximum audio performanceArray microphone with Cortana voice-recognition support
|Battery
|67Wh lithium-polymer battery up to 22 hours battery life
|AC adapter
|65W type C power adapterOutput: 19V DC, 3.42AInput: 100-240V AC, 50/60Hz universal
|Dimensions
|304.2 x 203 x 13.9mm
|319 x 208 x 13.9mm
|Weight
|Approx. from 1.07kg
|Approx. from 1.13kg
VivoBookS S14 (S433) specifications
|VivoBookS S14 (S433)
|Processor
|Intel Core i7-10510U 1.8 GHz quad‑core with Turbo Boost (up to 4.9 GHz) and 8 MB cacheIntel Core i5-10210U processor 1.6 GHz quad‑core with Turbo Boost (up to 4.2 GHz) and 6 MB cache
|Operating system
|Windows 10 HomePre Loaded Microsoft Office Home and Student 2019
|Display
|14″ LED‑backlit FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS panel with 16:9 aspect ratioThree‑sided NanoEdge display with 85% screen‑to‑body ratio178° wide‑view technology
|Graphics
|NVIDIA GeForce MX250 with 2 GB GDDR5 VRAM
|Memory
|8 GB 2666MHz DDR4 RAM
|Storage
|512GB PCIe 3.0 M.2 SSD (Upgradable up to 1 TB)
|Wireless
|802.11ax Intel WiFi 6 (Gig+)Bluetooth 5.0
|Connectivity
|1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A 2 x USB 2.0 Type-A1 x HDMI 1.41 x Combo audio jack1 x SD card reader
|Keyboard and touchpad
|Full‑size backlit keyboard with 1.4 mm key travelTouchpad with fingerprint
|Audio
|Array microphone with Cortana voice recognitionCertified by Harman Kardon
|Software
|ASUS SplendidASUS Tru2Life VideoASUS AudioWizard
|Battery
|50 Wh 3-cell lithium-polymer battery
|Colors
|Gaia Green / Resolute Red / Dreamy White / Indie Black
|Size
|324.9 x 213.5 x 15.9 mm
|Weight
|1.4 kg
ASUS VivoBook Ultra K14 Specifications:
|Processor
|Intel Core i5-10210U
Intel Core i3-10110U
|Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Operating system
|Windows 10 HomePre Loaded Microsoft Office Home and Student 2019
|Display
|14″ Full-HD LED-backlit display with 45% NTSC coverage
|Camera
|HD webcam
|Memory
|Up to 8 GB 2666MHz DDR4 RAM
|Storage
|Up to 512 GB M.2 NVME PCIe X2 SSD
|Wireless
|Dual-band WiFi 5 (802.11ac) + Bluetooth 4.2Dual-band WiFi 6 (802.11ax) + Bluetooth 5.0
|Connectivity
|1 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A 1 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C2 x USB 2.01 x HDMI 1.41 x Audio Jack Combo1 x Micro SD Card reader
|Audio formats
|Array microphone with Cortana voice recognition, Certified by Harman Kardon
|Battery
|42 Wh Li-prismatic battery (3-cells)
|Colors
|Hearty Gold, Transparent Silver, Indie Black (metal lid)
|Size
|324.9 x 215 x 17.9 mm
|Weight
|1.4 kg
Price and availability
|Model Name
|Starting Price
|Availability from 30th July onwards
|Zenbook 13UX325
|79,990
|Amazon/Flipkart/Offline Channels
|Zenbook 14UX425
|79,990
|Amazon/Flipkart/Offline Channels
|VivobookS S14S433
|67,990
|Offline Channels/LFR
|Vivobook Ultra K14K413
|39,990
|Amazon/Offline Channels