ASUS’ next gaming phone – the ROG Phone – recently appeared in a hands-on video and some of its specs were also leaked online, but a launch date has so far remained under the wraps. The suspense ends now, as ASUS has finally revealed (via XDA-Developers) that the ROG Phone 3 is launching at the ‘ROG Game Changer’ event on July 22.

The official ASUS website has already started a countdown for the grand launch event of its next gaming-centric smartphone. Talking about the device itself, it will retain the bold aesthetics of its predecessor, complete with physical heat vents, an RGB backlit ROG logo, and a notchless display flanked by stereo speakers at the top and bottom.

As for the specs, it will be powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with up to a whopping 16 gigs of RAM. There are three rear cameras on the ROG Phone 3 with the main snapper using a 64MP sensor, while the FHD+ AMOLED display has a 120Hz refresh rate. The whole system will reportedly rely on a 5,800mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging.

