ASUS introduces new ROG gaming products at CES 2022

CES 2022 has been action-packed with tons of amazing new products, and ASUR ROG didn’t miss out, as “The Rise Of Gamers” launch event revealed new laptops and gaming peripherals that will get gamers excited.

ROG Flow Z13

ASUS recently announced the new ROG Flow series that includes the ROG Flow Z13+ ROP XG Mobile that comes with tons of power under the hood. You can get this model packed with an Intel Core i9-12900H processor, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop graphics, and a dedicated MUX Switch. You also get 16GB RAM and 1TB storage space if you go for the maxed-out version.

This gaming tablet can also be used as a laptop thanks to its built-in kickstand that comes with a 170-degree adjustment angle and a detachable full-sized keyboard. And the best part is that it is ultra-light, as it weighs in at just 1.1kg and it is only 12mm thin. It also features a full CNC-milled chassis design and premium anti-fingerprint coating. Of course, there are more variants to choose from, as you can get the entry-level model with an Intel Core i5 processor, Intel Iris Xe graphics, a 13.4-inch display with 1920 x 1200 resolution, 16GB RAM, and 512GB storage.

We also saw the announcement of the ROG Flow X13 that is a new gaming laptop powered by the latest AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS processor. This model comes in three different configurations, all of them with 1TB storage, 32GB RAM, and depending on the model you go for, you will get AMD Radeon™ 680M or NVIDIA GeForce RTX™ 3050 graphics.

ROG Zephyrus Duo

The ROG Zephyrus features three new models, the Duo 16, G14, G15, and the M16. The first model comes with four different variants. You will find the AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX processor under the hood every one of them. The GX650RX and GX650RS models pack the same WQUXGA 16-inch display, 32GB RAM, and 2TB + 2TB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD storage. The most important difference is that one of these laptops features a 16HN GDDR6 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080, while the other one comes with an 8GB GDDR6 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080. The GX650RW and GX650RM versions of the ROG Zephyrus Duo feature the same processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX™ 3070 graphics, a 16-inch WQXGA display, and the same RAM and storage space as the higher-end models.

ROG Zephyrus G14

The ROG Zephyrus G14 lineup also includes four different variants, and all of them come in two different color options, which means that you will be able to choose between eight different models. They also feature AMD’s Ryzen 9 6900HS Mobile Processor, but the higher-end models pack AMD Radeon RX 6800S, while the more affordable options come with AMD Radeon RX 6700S graphics. We also get the same 14-inch WQXGA displays with 120Hz refresh rates, 8GB RAM, and 1TB storage on the more affordable versions, while the other options will pack 16GB RAM that can be boosted up to 32GB RAM on both models.

ROG Zephyrus G15

The larger ROG Zephyrus G15 features a 15.6-inch WQHD anti-glare display, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 graphics, 16GB RAM, and 1TB storage on the higher end models, while the more affordable options come with 8GB RAM, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 options, but you get the same AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS Mobile Processor under the hood of every one of them.

ROG Zephyrus M16

Finally, the ROG Zephyrus M16 laptop comes in four different options. These models pack an Intel Core i9 processor under the hood, a 16-inch WQXGA ROG Nebula display with 16GB RAM on the two-mode expensive models, and 8GB RAM on the more affordable versions. You also get 2TB storage space for every model, except for the GU603ZE variant that comes with 1TB storage. The ROG Zephyrus G15 also includes the most changes between models, as the GU603ZX model has NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics, the GU603ZW comes with GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics. Model GU603ZM comes with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti graphics, and the most affordable GU603ZE model gets GeForce RTX 3050 Ti under the hood.

ROG Strix Scar 17

We are not done yet. ASUS ROG also launched four new ROG Strix Scar 17 variants and fifteen ROG Strix G15. The ROG Strix Scar 17 is powered by Intel’s Core i9 processor, and it comes with a 17.3-inch anti-glare display, 32GB RAM, and 2TB storage space. However, there are some differences between these models, as two of them feature a WQHD panel, while the two more budget-friendly options come with a Full HD display, and graphics are also different depending on the model you go for. The G733ZX option comes with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics. The G733ZM features NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics, while the G733ZW and the G733ZS models come with GeForce RTX 3070 Ti and GeForce RTX 3080, respectively.

The ROG Strix G15 comes with a 15.6-inch display, AMD’s Ryzen 9 6900HX Mobile Processor, 16GB RAM in every model, which can be boosted up to 32GB, 1TB storage, and other great features. However, if you want to find differences, you will have to focus on the GPU, as you will discover different NVIDIA GeForce RTX models under the hood of every model.

Source: ASUS