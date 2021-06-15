ASUS has launched a Chromebook that is aimed at gamers. The ASUS Chromebook Flip CM5 is powered by AMD’s Ryzen 5 chipset. It is specifically targeted at gamers who are interested in cloud-based gaming. The device is priced at $499.99 and is now available at Newegg. It supports both Google Stadia and Nvidia GeForce Now.

The ASUS Chromebook Flip CM5 features a 15.6-inch IPS 1080p touch screen with 250 nits of brightness and a 178° viewing angle. The screen can rotate backward to help you use it as a tablet or use it in tent mode. To enhance the tablet experience, you also get an option for a USI stylus that has to be purchased separately. The laptop gets an ergolift hinge that lifts the keyboard for a more comfortable typing experience when in laptop mode. The chiclet keyboard is backlit as well. You get a Harman Kardon audio system, and a Wi-Fi stabilizer technology that filters out interference.

The Ryzen 5 3500C processor is paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of PCIe M.2 SSD storage. The ASUS Chromebook Flip CM5 is also available in a 4GB RAM version with an AMD Ryzen 3 3250C processor and 64GB of eMMC storage. These specs don’t make this Chromebook a gaming laptop. However, the horsepower is enough for those who want to stream games on platforms like Stadia and GeForce Now.

The ASUS Chromebook Flip CM5 comes with Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, an HD camera, and a battery life that goes up to 10 hours. As for I/O, it includes 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports for display and power delivery, 1x HDMI 1.4 port, an audio jack, and a MicroSD card reader. There is a Titan C Security Chip as well.

The Chromebook is already available in the US for $499.99. Notably, this price is for the 4GB RAM version with 64GB of storage.