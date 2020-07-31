Swedish company Dirac has partnered with ASUS for the ROG Phone 3. The gaming phone comprises of Dirac’s immersive audio and optimization technologies for its built-in speakers and connected headphones.

“Today’s flagship smartphones allow users to do more than ever before, including online gaming – where high-quality audio is as critical as visuals, processing power, and other notable features” said Mats Oberg, Chief Sales Officer, Dirac. “ASUS understands that, which is why it teamed up with Dirac to design the digital audio system for their latest device. We’re proud of what we’ve together accomplished, and we look forward to continuing our collaboration for years to come.”

Dirac’s patented immersive audio solution employs advanced MIMO (multiple-input and multiple-output) technology to enable a phone’s primary speakers and receiver speaker – responsible for sound during phone calls – to work together and produce superior audio.

Furthermore, Dirac’s sound optimization solution upgrades headphone sound quality by measuring and correcting the connected headphone’s impulse and frequency response. The Dirac sound optimization solution is now compatible with ROG headphones such as the ROG Cetra, ROG Delta, ROG Strix Go 2.4, and ROG Theta 7.1, amongst others.

Notably, the ASUS ROG Phone 3’s GameFX audio comprises upgraded speakers with seven magnets for more power and less distortion. One of the speakers is slightly larger, with an extra-long throw for helping generate deeper bass notes.