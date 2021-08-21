Chromebooks have become rather popular. A report from Canalys claims that these affordable laptops have continued to outperform other notebook products in sales. Maybe one of the reasons behind these numbers is that we have tons of options to choose from, and there’s a model for every budget. Now, ASUS has launched a new option to choose from, as the Asus Chromebook Detachable CZ1 is now official.

The new Asus Chromebook Detachable CZ1 features a touch and versatile design that was created to become a tool to help students reach their full potential. This new laptop is also one of the strongest in the market, as it has been built to meet military standards. In other words, this new Chromebook comes with several protective features, which include a wrap-around rubber trim, a shockproof cover, and a durable 3D-textured finish.

Further, it also comes equipped with an adjustable stand-over and a full-size keyboard, and an ergoLift design to facilitate productivity, flexibility, and comfort. The Asus Chromebook Detachable CZ1 also features a stylus that will enable quick, precise movements to boost your creativity, and taking notes or sketching will also feel amazing. And don’t worry about charging your stylus, as it will automatically get charged when you place it in its socket, and a 15-second charge will provide up to 45 minutes of use.

The ASUS Chromebook Detachable CZ1 has a 10.1-inch multitouch display that’s certified by TÜV Rheinland for low blue-light emissions, meaning that you won’t feel it burning your eyes after extended use. Dual high-quality 5-magnet speakers deliver high-fidelity audio with surround-sound effects and powerful audio. Inside, we find an 11-hour battery, a MediaTek Kompanio 500(8183) 2.0 GHz processor, up to 4GB RAM, 128GB storage space, a 2MP, and an 8MP camera and more.

Source ASUS

Source Chrome Unboxed