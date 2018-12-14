Android

Executive shuffle at ASUS means less ZenFone, more ROG Phone

ASUS president and CEO Jerry Shen will step down at the end of the month to be replaced by two co-CEOs who are being promoted from within. The move comes as the tech manufacturer rearranges its strategies in artificial intellignece, the Internet of Things and smartphones.

Digitimes reports that Shen will lead a new so-called AIoT startup and that ASUS will invest a 30 percent stake. Internally, ASUS will also spend NT$10 billion on artificial intelligence and Internet of Things solutions for enterprise and business-to-business customers.

The company will write off NT$6.2 billion (US$201.8 million) in its smartphone division as it streamlines its focus to power users and gamers — we infer that to mean more devices like the ROG Phone and fewer ZenFone models. Personnel will see some “adjustments” as the transition goes on.

With the impairment, ASUS is expected to record the lowest annual profits since 2010, though the company has told investors that, despite China-US trade tensions and component shortages, all of its other operating divisions will be making money and it is in a good position with cash flow and vision.

About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.
