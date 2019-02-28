ASUS Android 9 Pie upgrade plan for ZenFone devices in 2019

Apple’s iOS 12 adoption rate recently hit 80 percent of all iOS devices this week, after a little over five months since its introduction in September last year. Android 9 Pie, on the other hand, has been around since August 2018, and its adoption rate is a real mess (0.1% as of the numbers available in October). Google’s official page doesn’t even include Android 9 Pie in its list, though it is rather outdated.

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that many OEMs are still planning to roll out the update to existing devices. ASUS has recently published its upgrade plan for 2019, and while it doesn’t contain anything more specific that the year 2019, without exact dates, it is also missing devices like ZenFone 4 and ZenFone 4 Pro. Whether this is an omission, or ASUS really needs more time for the two flagships, is unknown. Nonetheless, if you have one of the devices above, Android 9 Pie is coming to your phone sometime this year. We hope sooner than later.