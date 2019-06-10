ASUS renames Zenfone 6 to ASUS 6Z in India

In the light of the recent Delhi High Court ruling, ASUS is no longer able to sell any kind of products in India that contain the words ZEN, ZENMOBILE, or other combinations. The court has accepted the plaintiff’s request (Telecare Network), which apparently is the sole trademark owner in India for the ZEN and ZENMOBILE trademarks.

ASUS will no longer be able to sell any products with those name combinations “after eight weeks starting May 28”, but the Taiwanese tech company has already taken measures to avoid further litigation by renaming its current flagship, the ASUS Zenfone 6.

The phone will be available in India through Flipkart starting June 19, and it will be known in the country as the ASUS 6Z. There is, however, another court hearing on July 10, but chances are slim for the Taiwanese company’s lawyers to be able to turn things around.