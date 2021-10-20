We keep on getting amazing deals from Best Buy and Amazon.com. We have recently spotted several exciting deals that feature the ASUS 2-in-1 touchscreen Chromebook that features a 15.6-inch display, an Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage in matte white for just $399 after receiving a $170 discount. A more expensive option comes as the Google Pixelbook Go, which is currently getting a $52 discount on its 16GB RAM and 128GB storage option, leaving this Intel Core i5-powered laptop available for $947.

A more affordable Lenovo Chromebook S330 Laptop is also on sale, as it’s currently receiving a 27 percent discount, leaving it up for grabs at just $205 after a $75 discount. This laptop packs a MediaTek MT8173C processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, and more.

And if you’re looking for the most affordable Chromebook options, you can check out the Samsung Chromebook 3 that comes with an 11.6-inch display, 4GB RAM, 32GB storage, and you can get this renewed option for just $111 after a $15.99 discount. The HP Chromebook is also on sale, and you can pick one up for just $148 after an $11 discount. This laptop packs an 11.6-inch HD display, an Intel Celeron N3350 processor, 4GB RAM, and 32GB storage. And finally, the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 11.6-inch laptop comes with an Intel Celeron N4020 processor, 4GB RAM, and 64GB storage for just $170 after receiving a $50 discount.

You will also find savings on the OSP Home Furnishings Avatar Battlestation L-Shape Gaming Desk that is currently getting an 11 percent discount, which means you can get yours for $321 with almost $40 savings. You can also check out the Homall Gaming Chair that now sells for $100 after a $30 discount, or go for the Razer Iskur Gaming Chair that’s receiving a very compelling 20 percent discount that will let you get one for $400.




