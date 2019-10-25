ARM to continue supplying Huawei with chip designs

The effects of the U.S. ban on Huawei are mostly visible in the lack of Google Mobile Services support on the Mate 30-series of smartphones, but there are many more implications involving several companies that supply hardware or components required to build these phones. Google, Microsoft, Arm, Intel, Qualcomm, and Broadcom are just some of the major companies that are crucial for Huawei’s smartphone business, but apparently, at least on the chip side, the Chinese tech giant seems to be safe, for now.

ARM can provide support to HiSilicon for the Arm v8-A architecture, as well as the next generation of that architecture, following a comprehensive review of both architectures, which have been determined to be of non-U.S. origin — Arm

The above statement, given to Engadget, belongs to Arm, and, apparently, after thorough investigation, it appears that the Armv8-A architecture was declared as being of non-U.S. origin. This means that it is not subject to the U.S. ban, and Huawei can continue using it according to its licensing agreements, without the U.S. Administration’s interference.

This is a complete reversal of an earlier status quo when Arm reportedly announced its staff to cease all dealings with the Chinese company. The current architecture, upon which the Kirin 990 is based, has been declared of UK origin. It is, however, unclear, what will happen in the future, with upcoming designs.

Huawei announces its chips in the last quarter of the year, so the company is pretty much safe until October next year.