The world isn’t as safe as it used to be when we were growing up, being able to go out and play with friends and leave doors unlocked without worrying about someone coming into our homes. Back then, private security options were limited to hiring guards to keep an eye on your homes, buildings, stores, and anything you wanted to keep safe. Unfortunately, these services weren’t very affordable, and they’re still not the best option for most people. However, you now have the chance to keep an eye on anything important without paying for a special service.

You can currently score big savings on Arlo’s security cameras, as Amazon’s latest deals will let you get up to 24 percent savings on select models. First up, we have the Arlo Ultra 2 Spotlight Camera 2-cam kit that’s now available for $470 after receiving a 22 percent discount. This kit comes with two wireless 4K video and HDR cameras that also feature color night vision, 2-way audio, and more. The best part is you get free local storage in your Arlo Smart hub. I just suggest you go for the White color version, as the Black option will have you paying $10 more.

You can take your protection one step further and add Arlo’s Essential Video Doorbell to the bundle. This kit comes with $162 savings, meaning you will pay $638 if you’re interested. You get two Arlo Ultra 2 Spotlight Camera in black, Arlo’s Smart hub, and Arlo’s wireless Essential Video Doorbell. You can also get the Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera for just $156 after a 22 percent discount, or get the most affordable option, the Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera, which sells for $99 after receiving a 24 percent discount representing $30 savings.

Of course, you will need a strong Wi-Fi signal to keep your cameras connected, which means that you can also try to take advantage of the latest savings applied to TP-Link’s Deco X55 AX3000 Wireless Dual-Band Gigabit Mesh Wi-Fi System that’s now going for $180 after receiving a $70 discount thanks to B&H DealZone savings. Or get Amazon’s eero Pro 6E tri-band mesh Wi-Fi 6E router that’s now available for $179 after a whopping 40 percent discount that will help you keep $120 in your pocket.