Arlo’s security cameras and services are some of the best you can get to keep an eye on your home and your loved ones. Indeed, great quality and top-notch services don’t come with a small price tag, but today’s deals will get you up to 50 percent savings on some of the company’s best devices.

Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera Arlo's Essential Spotlight Camera comes with 1080p video recording, color night vision, two-way audio, convenient wire-free connectivity, Alexa support, and more.

Savings start with one of my favorite products, the Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera, which now sells for $80 thanks to a very compelling 38 percent discount when you go for the Black model or get the White variant for $79. The Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera wireless security camera will capture and stream video at 1080p, which is pretty convenient, especially when you see that it also arrives with color night vision, 2-way audio, and wire-free connectivity, as it will link directly to your WiFi signal. And the best part is that it’s also compatible with Alexa.

You can also choose to get better and more protection with the Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera 3 Pack, now selling for 230 with 34 percent savings, Or get two Essential Spotlight cameras with a white Video Doorbell for just $228 and enjoy up to 44 percent savings.

You can also check out Arlo’s Ultra 2 Spotlight Camera 2-cam kit that will capture and stream video at 4K, and you also get color night vision for $462, thanks to a 23 percent discount. And you can also add the wireless Black Essential Video Doorbell to the package and take your bundle home for $690 with $110 instant savings. However, you will get today’s best savings with the Arlo Essential Wire-Free Video Doorbell, now selling for just $80, thanks to an attractive 50 percent discount.

And, of course, you need to have a strong WiFi signal, which is why we’re also including the Google Nest WiFi Home WiFi System with a Mesh Router and an extender for just $119 with an insane 61 percent discount. This would typically cost you $299, which makes this deal an absolute steal.