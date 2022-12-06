Take advantage of the latest deals available at Amazon.com, where you will find Arlo security cameras and more on sale

Amazon’s latest deals will help you save on some of the best security cameras on the market, as you will find up to 47 percent savings on Arlo’s Essential Spotlight Camera 3-pack, which now sells for $222. This offer includes three Arlo Essential Spotlight cameras capable of recording content at 1080p, which will also deliver color night vision, two-way audio, convenient wire-free installation, and the best part is that you don’t need a hub to connect them to your smart home, as they will connect directly to your WiFi signal.

Of course, you don’t need to buy three cameras if you only need to cover a small area. So you can also go for the 2-pack Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera bundle, which now goes for $160 after receiving a 33 percent discount. And if that’s still too much for your needs, you can get a single camera for $80 thanks to the latest 39 percent discount, which translates to $50 savings.

You will also find deals applied to Arlo’s Pro 3 Floodlight camera, which not sells for $180 after receiving a $70 discount. The Essential Indoor Camera is currently selling for $75 after a $25 discount, or score the best savings available with the Arlo Essential Wired Video Doorbell, which is now available for $80 after receiving an insane 47 percent discount that will get you $70 savings.

Source: Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera

You will also find deals on the Arlo Pro 4 and the Ultra 2 models, which start at $158. However, you will also find other, more affordable options on sale from EZVIZ. You can get the EZVIZ Outdoor Security Camera for $25 when you apply the on-page coupon that will get you 50 percent savings. This model has an IP66 rating, two-way audio, night vision, strobe light, a siren alarm, and more. Or get the 360-degree visual coverage option that now goes for $63 after receiving a 43 percent discount. Either way, these fantastic products will have your home covered and safe.