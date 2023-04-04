Amazon is letting you save big bucks on some of Arlo’s best security cameras, starting with the Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera, which now starts at $79 after scoring a very attractive 39 percent discount. This deal will get you one wireless 1080p video camera with color night vision, 2-way audio, Alexa support, and other great features. And remember that you can also consider picking up the Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera 3-pack for $295, thanks to a 16 percent discount. Even though, I suggest you buy them individually.

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

If you’re looking for more power, I suggest you choose the Arlo Ultra 2 Spotlight Camera, which now sells for $480 on its 2-camera bundle that comes with two wireless cameras, free local storage, smarter alerts, 4K video recording, color night vision, 2-way audio, 180-degree field of view, and more.

Another great alternative comes as the Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera, which will capture content at 2K resolution, and it also features 2-way audio, color night vision, and direct WiFi connectivity, which makes it perfect for wireless connectivity. And there’s also an option for you to get 13 percent savings on a 3-pack, which now sells for $480.

Other more affordable options arrive with the eufyCam 2C 2-Cam Kit for outdoors, which now sells for just 150. This option starts at $240, but you get an 8 percent discount to bring it down to $220 and get $70 extra savings with an on-page coupon. Or check out EZVIZ’s C3Wn 1080p camera, which sells for just $30 thanks to a massive 40 percent discount, or get the higher-end EZVIZ C8C outdoor camera with 360-degree field of view for $76 thanks to a 31 percent discount.