Arlo's Essential Spotlight Camera, Roborock S4 Max Robot Vacuum and other smart home products are on sale

We have found great deals for those looking to make their home a bit smarter while still looking to keep it safe and clean. First up, we have the Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera wireless security system that comes with 3 cameras capable of 1080p video, 2-way audio, and color night vision that currently goes for $278 after seeing a $71.99 discount on its White color option. However, if you want the same 3 camera kit in Black, you will find yourself paying $310 after a $40 discount.

You will also be able to purchase the Ring Spotlight Cam Battery HD Security Camera with Built Two-Way Talk and a Siren Alarm that is now receiving a 12 percent discount. In other words, you can get yours for $350 on either its Black or White color options. And suppose you want a more affordable option. In that case, you can also try the Wyze Cam Spotlight, Wyze Cam v3 Security Camera with Spotlight Kit that also features 1080p resolution, two-way audio, and siren. Plus, you get an IP65 rating, which means it will hold its own against the elements.

If you want to keep an eye on everything that goes on inside your home, you may want to check out the YI 4-piece Security Home Camera that comes with 1080p resolution, night vision, 2-way audio, and motion detection. It currently sells for $90, but you can save $9 when you add the on-page coupon, which means that you can get your four-camera kit for just $81.

You can also check out who’s at your front door with the Ring 1080p Wired Video Doorbell that sells for $50 after getting a $10 discount. It features night vision, a 155-degree horizontal field of view, 2-way audio with noise cancelation, and motion detection. And the best part is that all of these products will work seamlessly with Alexa.

Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera Ring Spotlight Cam Roborock S4 Max Robot Vacuum

And if you’re looking for a robot vacuum, you can check out the Roborock S4 Max Robot Vacuum that is now available for $310 after getting a $120 discount which comes in two parts. The first part will get you instant $50 savings, while the other $70 will become available when you apply the on-page coupon. Or you can also get the Roborock S6 MaxV Robot Vacuum Cleaner with ReactiveAI and Intelligent Mopping, which goes for $450 after a very interesting 39 percent discount that will help you score $290 savings.