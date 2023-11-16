We have amazing news for those looking to keep their homes safe, as early Black Friday deals will get you massive savings on some of the best security cameras around, as you will find up to 52 percent savings on select Arlo products. Savings start with one of my favorite cameras, as the Arlo Essential Indoor Camera now sells for just $60 after picking up a $40 discount.

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

Arlo’s Essential Indoor Camera works with the Arlo Secure app, Alexa, and other digital assistants. The best part is that it will let you capture 1080p video, and you also get a privacy shield to keep everything under control. Plus, you get excellent night vision, 2-way audio, a siren, and it connects directly to your Wi-Fi signal without the need for a hub.

A great option for those interested in keeping an eye on their home’s surroundings comes with the Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera 3-pack, which now sells for $350 after picking up a 36 percent discount, which translates to $200 in instant savings. You get three cameras capable of recording 2K video color night vision and other cool features.

You can also consider picking up a new Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera for $70, thanks to a massive 46 percent discount, which is great if you don’t need more than 1080p video to see what goes around your home. You also get color night vision, 2-way audio, and Alexa compatibility. However, today’s best savings arrive with the wire-free version of Arlo’s Essential Video Doorbell, which now sells for $96 after receiving a very compelling 52 percent discount. You should also head over to Arlo’s official website or Arlo's Amazon storefront to see more deals to see if there’s something for you.