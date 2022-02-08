Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera, and other great security products are on sale

You can currently score amazing savings on the Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera 3-pack that is receiving an 18 percent discount that translates to $100 savings. This means that you can purchase your 3-camera pack for $450. This deal gets better when you can get the same savings and the same price on both its black and its white color options. If you want something a bit more affordable, you can check out the Arlo Ultra 2 Spotlight Camera that sells for $430 after a $170 discount that translates to 28 percent savings.

The difference is that the Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight camera features 2K video, HDR, color night vision, 2-way audio. In contrast, the Arlo Ultra 2 Spotlight Camera 2 Camera Security System features 4K video, HDR, color night vision, and 2-way audio support. If you only want one security camera, you can get the Arlo Ultra 2 Spotlight Camera add-on security camera with the same features for $230, and you get to save $70 savings. Still, the most affordable option comes with the Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera that features 1080p video, color night vision, 2-way audio, and other great features for $100 after a $30 discount.

Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera Arlo Ultra 2 Spotlight Camera Blink Outdoor

The Blink Outdoor wireless and water-resistant HD security camera is also on sale, and you can purchase yours for $60 after a $30 discount. This model comes with two-year battery life and motion detection. The best part is that you can set it up in just minutes. The Blink Outdoor 3-camera kit is also on sale, and you get the same features for $160 after a $90 discount, which means that each camera would cost you less than $54. You can also add the Blink Video Doorbell to your home security system for $40 after receiving a $10 discount, or get it with a Sync Module 2 for $60 after a $25 discount that represents 29 percent savings. And if you want to keep an eye on what goes on inside your home, you can get the Blink Indoor for $50 after a $20 discount.