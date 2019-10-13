Are you excited for the Pixel 4?

TK Bay and JV catch up for a bit while lamenting over some iOS troubles, despite how impressed they are by the cameras. But it is just an appetizer to the main course of this episode, which is the upcoming Google Pixel 4! So much of the phone has already been leaked — and in some cases, straight up provided by Google — so the mystery surrounding the upcoming might be a bit low. However, the excitement seems to still be high!

Here is the video on XDA regarding the Android 10 Live Caption feature!

