Earlier today, Apple launched the Magic Keyboard cover with a trackpad alongside the new iPad Pro. Addition of a trackpad is definitely good news, but do you need to ditch your old iPad Pro for the new one in order to use the Magic Keyboard cover?

The answer is NO. You don’t have to get rid of your older iPad Pro that was launched back in 2018. The smaller Magic Keyboard cover is compatible with both the first and second-generation 11-inch iPad Pro, and it costs $299.

As for the Magic Keyboard folio for the larger sibling, it is compatible with both the third and fourth-gen iPad Pro 12.9-inch models. For the 12.9-inch Magic Keyboard cover, buyers will have to shell out a cool $349 when it becomes available in May.

Source: Apple

