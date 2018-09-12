Arctic Silver Galaxy Note9 coming to the US, leak suggests

Midnight Black, Ocean Blue, Metallic Copper, and Lavender Purple are the official Galaxy Note9 colors. They might not all be available in certain regions, but a fifth color option is going to be added soon. A recent report claims that this new color will be available in the US. It is uncertain whether other regions will get it as well, but the report is pretty confident about the US bit.

While the report only calls it “silver”, it is suspiciously similar to the Arctic Silver version of last year’s Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+. The render above seems “official-looking” enough to be credible. However, as with every leak, nothing is certain until an announcement is made.

If you are, at this point, still wondering whether you should grab the Note9 or not, we can help. Check out our full review embedded for your viewing pleasure below.