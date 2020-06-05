by: Nick L

Few people tend to equate saving the Earth with saving money. Due to the high cost and limited availability of quality solar panels (and the fact that surprisingly few homes can even install them in the first place), many of us view renewable energy resources as the purview of the rich and famous.

This need not be the case, however. Arcadia makes it surprisingly easy to potentially save money on your energy bill while reducing your carbon footprint—all thanks to an incredibly easy-to-use platform that connects you with clean energy sources without changing your existing utility plan.

The keys to Arcadia’s simplicity and success lie in their exclusive smart rate pricing model and community solar products. Most people who reside in states with competitive electricity markets are unaware that they actually have the option of shopping around for an alternative energy supplier, so they’re leaving a large chunk of money on the table every month simply because they don’t know to look for lower rates.

Arcadia solves this problem by harnessing the collective bargaining power of its members to negotiate uniquely low rates with energy suppliers. Wherever possible, their smart rate technology will find customers a rate rate lower than their existing rate.

Arcadia makes accessing solar energy easier, too. By partnering with developers on community solar projects, Arcadia lets consumers connect to solar panels without the hassle or expense of installing rooftop panels. And since solar energy is actually less expensive to produce than energy supplied by fossil fuels, Arcadia’s community solar projects can sell energy to regular utility companies in exchange for savings credits, which you receive a portion of every month as a discount on your utility bill.

Community solar offers guaranteed monthly savings, and customers who take advantage of Arcadia’s smart rate feature could save as much as 20% on energy every month, depending on what they paid on energy before. And since there aren’t any credit card fees, you’ll be able to make simple and quick payments on your card and rack up points in the process.

So what are you waiting for? Do your part for your bank account and the planet by signing up with Arcadia today, and land a $20 Amazon gift card to boot.