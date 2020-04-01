We start today’s deals with an Apple Event over at B&H Photo Video, where you can find $50 off the latest MacBook Air, and iPad Pro. You can also get the iPod Touch with 128GB in storage for $259, which translates to $40 in savings. Another interesting deal is the latest iPad mini in its Wi-Fi variant with 256GB in storage for $499, and $50 in savings.

Now, you can also find the previous-generation iPad Pro models with savings that go up to $350 at Amazon.com. For example, the 11-ich iPad Pro with 1TB in storage is selling for $2,000 in its Wi-Fi only variant. You can browse through all the options that are available right now.

Then we move on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 that’s $153 off, meaning you can get yours for $597. This variant comes with 256GB in storage, a 10.5-inch display, DeX compatibility, and an S Pen. You can go for the 64GB variant as well, and it will cost you $571, with $79 in savings. Now, these are the black variants, and if you really want to save money, you can choose the blue variant with 256GB in storage, and it will save you $254, meaning you can get yours for $496.

